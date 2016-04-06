Sikeston woman arrested, facing drug and child endangerment charges

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Sikeston female has been arrested for alleged drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

Shantell S. Ardrey, 26, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.

Sheriff Walter says that on Tuesday, deputies responded to 1865 State Highway 472, Sikeston for a disturbance.

Deputies made contact with Ardrey, the owner of the home.

Numerous subjects were at the home, and all of them appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.

The Division of Family Services was contacted due to a juvenile being in the home.

When deputies and family services entered, they found a crystal-like substance, syringes containing a clear liquid, and paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamine.

The crystal-like substance and the liquid field tested positive for methamphetamine.

The juvenile was placed with a family member by Division of Family Services.

Ardrey was arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail pending charges.

Bond was set by the court at $5,000 cash only.

