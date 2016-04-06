Texas man facing aggravated battery charge in Franklin Co., IL

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of an assault in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, April 5.

Deputies were notified by Donna Sweetwater around 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, who was located on Route 14 in Benton, of a person who had received facial injuries.

Deputies identified the victim as Shannon Duke, 48, of Tennessee, and discovered he had suffered injuries to his face as well as a laceration on the back of his neck.

Duke was taken to the Franklin E.R. where he was initially treated before being transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee.

Over the course of the investigation, deputies determined that Danny Strickland, 42, of Texas, had assaulted Duke.

Strickland was taken into custody without incident and a complaint of aggravated battery was issued.

He remains in custody until a decision on bail has been set.

