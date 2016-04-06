Sikeston Jaycees Donate to Three Rivers Endowment Trust

The Sikeston Jaycees make a $16,000 donation to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust.

It’s expected to go toward the Sikeston Academic Building that opened in 2015.

With this contribution, the club will have naming rights to the student lounge at the location.

“Our organization is geared toward making our community a better place to live,” said Travis Deere, who served as Jaycee president in 2015. “Naming rights of the student lounge are very fitting for the Sikeston Jaycees.”

According to the Sikeston Jaycees, since its first rodeo in 1953 the organization has donated millions of dollars to support community projects.

The contribution to Three Rivers was part of the $175,000 in funds donated to different organizations throughout the community.

The Sikeston Jaycees is comprised of more than 100 men who volunteer their time to help make their community a better place.

