April 7 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor and martial artist who has starred in Rush Hour, Shanghai Noon, Enter the Dragon and many other. Jackie Chan is 62 today.

He's an Oscar winning actor who has starred in movies like Gladiator, Cinderella Man and A Beautiful Mind. Russell Crowe is 52 today.

He's the director who brought us the Godfather trilogy. His other movies include: Apocalypse Now, Peggy Sue Got Married and The Outsiders. But did you know he also wrote the screenplay for the movie Patton and came up with the opening scene of the that movie with George C. Scott delivering a monologue in front of a giant American flag? Francis Ford Coppola is 77 today.

He's part of the rock duo Hall & Oates. Their hits include: Rich Girl, Maneater and Private Eyes. John Oates is 67 today.

