Ellington teen killed in single vehicle crash

A serious crash in Reynolds County claims the life of a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:51 p.m. on Highway 21, about five miles south of Ellington.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Ellington teen swerved the car on the highway, causing the vehicle to travel off the side of the road, and to hit several trees.

The teen was thrown from vehicle and she died at the scene.

Troopers report that the teen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and her death is the 13th fatality this year in Troop G, compared to one in 2015, during the same time period.

