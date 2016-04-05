Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 4/5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 4/5

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 4/5.

NCAA Baseball

Arkansas State-2
Southeast Missouri-4

Belmont-1
Southern Illinois-11

H.S. Baseball

Notre Dame-9
Cape Central-3

Poplar Bluff-8
Sikeston-7
F/8

Carterville-7
Anna-Jonesboro-2

H.S. Softball

Leopold-24
Zalma-1

Soccer (Girls)

St. Vincent-2
Hillsboro-1

