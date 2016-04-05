SEMO and SIU Baseball both post Tuesday night wins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO and SIU Baseball both post Tuesday night wins

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The SEMO and SIU Baseball teams continued their hot play with wins Tuesday night.

The Redhawks defeated Arkansas State 4-2 to make it 11 straight wins. Chris Osborne hit a 3-run homer in the 8th for Southeast to put them ahead for good.

The Salukis knocked off Belmont 11-1 to register their 9th win in 12 tries.

