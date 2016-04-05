KSP investigating hostage situation in Benton, KY

The Kentucky State Police, Post 1, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible hostage situation at a home on Wadesboro Road in Benton, Kentucky on Monday, April 4.

When Trooper David Dick arrived on scene at approximately 10:14 a.m., he observed Ronald T. Fleet, 41, of Benton, outside the home holding a rifle. Trooper Dick watched Fleet retreat behind the home before coming back out without the gun. He was taken into custody without incident.

Through a preliminary investigation, authorities learned that Fleet held his girlfriend, Melissa Buchanan, 33, of Benton, and two children, ages eight and 12, against their will inside the home through the early hours of Monday. At some point, however, Buchanan was able to contact a family member who in turn contacted law enforcement.

During the late hours of the morning before authorities arrived at the home, the two children were allowed to leave the residence. They were located by law enforcement at a neighbor’s house unharmed.

During a consent search of the residence units located a long gun, a small amount of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Fleet was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (a class D felony), wanton endangerment in the first degree (a class D felony), unlawful imprisonment in the first degree (a class D felony), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree – Methamphetamine (a class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (a class A Misdemeanor), and public Intoxication (a class B misdemeanor).

He was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The KSP was assisted on scene by The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

