Portageville voters approve bond issue, potential for new jobs

About four out of five people who went to polls in Portageville voted "yes" on a city bond issue for a new waste water treatment plant on Tuesday.

The $3 million bond passed 191 to 40 despite it raising sewer rates city wide.

The money will allow the city to cost-effectively build a new $5.9 million waste water treatment plant

The new plant is need for plastic car parts manufacturer, SRG Global, to expand it's operations in Portageville and possibly bring new jobs.

Portageville Mayor Floyd Simmons said he's proud of city residents.

"They’ve always pulled together, they’ve always supported they’re hometown," Simmons said. "It doesn’t matter what need comes up, everyone comes out and supports each other.”

Simmons said the city currently has grant money to cover about half the total cost.

He is hoping to hear back on several other grants within the two months to know how much of the bond issue the city will have to use.

Simmons said he is expecting SRG Global to make a formal announcement on specifics of its expansion soon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.