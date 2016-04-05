Carbondale launches app to field public comments

The City of Carbondale launched an app this week which will allow users to report everything from potholes to downed power lines.

If you see anything you think needs to be brought to city workers' attention, you can now take a picture or video of the problem and send it in.

The "See Click Fix" - powered app automatically files a work order with the Carbondale City Hall, and users can track the city's progress on addressing the issue through the app.

Public works director Sean Henry said it can help identify problems that would otherwise go unnoticed.

"We don't have guy we pay to drive around all day on the citizen's dime to look for potholes all day," Sean Henry said. "We just don't have that kind of staffing... this allows the public to help us out, so we can better understand what needs to get done in our community."

The app uses geo-tagging features, which allows registered users to be notified of problems and projects in their area.

The City of Marion came out with a similar app in 2015.

In that time, the app has caught the attention of city governments in Sikeston, Missouri, and even Irvine, California, according to Marion Information Technology Director Terance Henry.

"It's definitely part of a trend, "Terance Henry said. "People often have difficulties getting their voices heard in some of these cases, even if only because they're at work whenever City Hall is open. This allows them to reach out anytime, and anywhere. This kind of things bring city government into the modern day."

Carbondale's app is funded by the city's general fund and water and sewer department surplus.

Carbondale and Marion apps are both available on Android and Apple devices.

