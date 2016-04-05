Poplar Bluff toddler returns home after Christmas Day heart transplant

For now - The Gregory's are just going to focus on their new life - and new addition - baby Eli who was born on Feb. 29. (Source: Gregory Family)

It's a second chance at life for one Poplar Bluff boy.

After a heart transplant on Christmas, Liam Gregory came home last week.

When we first met the Gregory's, they were waiting and praying for their toddler to get a heart transplant.

Following months of recovery he's back at home, and living up to his nickname - Superman.

His parents, Laramy and Jessica Gregory, said it's like he never left.

It's hard to believe about six months ago he was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with an enlarged heart.

"I could have lost Liam and been devastated," Jessica Gregory said. "I mean, what would my life be like without my child."

After the heart transplant, he was discharged from Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and began his recovery at a nearby apartment.

"I was like – let's pull the tube out and see what we can do," Laramy Gregory said.

A few weeks after being released from the hospital, Liam was able to eat on his own.

Which allowed him to come home for the first time.

"It was really emotional," Jessica Gregory said. "Liam – you know, he acted like he'd been here forever and you know, never left."

But, Liam isn't the only superhero in this story.

"I just hope they know that their kid's a hero," Laramy Gregory said. "Their kid's a super hero."

Liam's donor was a toddler as well, and his family plans to write them a letter next Christmas.

"Maybe someday we could meet," Jessica Gregory said. "I think that would be amazing. Maybe they could listen to their son's heart."

For now - the Gregory's are just going to focus on their new life - and new addition - baby Eli, who was born on Feb. 29.

"Liam is going to get to go to school, He's going to get to have fun with his cousins, brothers, and now it's just recover and, get better, and go back to normal," Laramy Gregory said.

The Gregory's are planning on having a welcome home party for Liam in a few weeks, and the Poplar Bluff Eagles Lodge is donating a check to the Ronald McDonald house this weekend in Liam's name.

The St. Louis Blues are also planning something special for Liam in the future.

