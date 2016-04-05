Growing organic foods continues to be growing business

Bruce and Maryanne Chrisman are in the business of growing organic, and they say business is booming. (Source: KFVS)

If you're someone who frequents the local farmers market, you might notice a spike from last year's attendance.

Eating organic and locally grown foods have become a fast moving trend that has no signs of slowing down.

Eating organic means foods grown free of antibiotics and artificial growth hormones; and today more than ever farmers are jumping on the bandwagon to be part of the expanding market.

"There is more support, there is more knowledge,” said certified organic farmer Bruce Chrisman.

Bruce and Maryanne Chrisman are in the business of growing organic, and they say business is booming.

The couple make up the more than 21,000 certified organic farmers in the U.S.

Growing everything from lettuce to potatoes chemical free on their one acre farm.

"In organic farming, we can’t use herbicides, so this makes a big difference,” said Bruce Chrisman.

What began as a trend has turned into a $39 billion market.

Chris Neville said those numbers transfer to the check-out line at the grocery store.

"Prices now have dropped so low it is actually cheaper to buy organic than something conventional at Walmart,” said Neville, who works for Carbondale’s Neighborhood Co-Op.

Neville said in the nine years he has worked at the Co-Op, he's seen prices drop significantly.

"Organic kale, when I first started, years ago, it would be $2.50, $3 and now it's $1.69 a bundle,” said Neville

For the Chrismans, growing and eating organic is a way of life, which they see more foodies grow to love each year.

"We had tremendous interest in Cape Girardeau in the Cape farmers market there and there is definitely an unmet demand,” said Bruce Chrisman.

A trend they hope more Americans bite into.

"It is encouraging to see more young people getting involved in it, we need more of that,” said Bruce Chrisman.

