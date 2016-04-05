Heartland residents respond to proposed Bible bill in TN

Many people in the Heartland have mixed feelings about making a book as important as the Bible an official state book.

"I feel like we should keep church and state separate," Jackson resident Melanie Lange said.

That's one reaction to Tennessee's plan to make the Bible the official state book.

"I don't have a problem with it because I believe in the Bible," Cape Girardeau resident Ophelia Smith said. "I know God, I know he's real, so I have no problem with that."

In facts, hundreds of you sounded off about this topic online.

"I believe it should be kept separate," Cape Girardeau resident Chris Barnes said. "But then again that's the point it feels like it's being pushed upon people because everyone is going to have their own feeling about it and they should choose what's right."

A bill sitting on Governor Bill Haslam's desk would make the Holy Bible Tennessee's official state book.

It's been a controversial topic in the volunteer state. Some lawmakers say giving the bible that title would degrade the scripture inside, others say it represents the true purpose of our nation.

"It wouldn't bother me," Barnes said. "A lot of people would believe religion is being forced and pushed upon them."

Many of you question the need for the bill.

"I don't really don't know we need a state book," Lange said. "I really don't see a purpose."

