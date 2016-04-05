8 Franklin Co. residents facing drug, theft charges

The West Frankfort Police Department has charged eight individuals as a result of investigations that have been conducted in conjunction with narcotics investigations, as well as reported incidents of burglaries and thefts, resulting in 43 criminal charges being filed through the Franklin County States Attorney’s Office.

The individuals include:

Richard N. Newton, 28 years old from West Frankfort charged with burglary and theft over $500.

Bengie C. McGee , 40 years old from West Frankfort charged with burglary and theft over $500.

Matthew F. Doss, 42 years old from West Frankfort charged with 5 counts of burglary and 4 counts theft under $500.

Ryan K. Bearden, 30 years old from Orient charged with possession of another’s credit card.

Gayla L. Johnston-Williams, 43 years old from West Frankfort charged with theft (enhanced sentence).

Benjamin T. Mikutis, 29 years old from West Frankfort charged with 4 counts of residential burglary, 6 counts of burglary, 4 counts possession of a controlled substance and theft over $500.

Robert Alex Massey, 21 years old from West Frankfort charged with 2 counts of burglary and theft over $500.

Larry D. Duncan, 26 years old from West Frankfort charged with burglary and theft

All of the suspects have been taken into custody except Benjamin “ Benjie” Mcgee. If anyone has contact or knows the whereabouts of McGee, please contact the West Frankfort Police Department or leave a message at tips@westfrankfortpd.com.

