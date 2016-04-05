Tunes at Twilight spring series begins May 13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tunes at Twilight spring series begins May 13

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Tunes at Twilight is a free, outdoor concert series in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Source: File photo/KFVS) Tunes at Twilight is a free, outdoor concert series in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Source: File photo/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight spring series will begin on Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

The spring  lineup includes:

  • Friday, May 13 - The Jenny Johnson Band
  • Friday, May 20 - Rod Picott
  • Friday, May 27 - Ivas John and Gary Gordon
  • Friday, June 3 - Nick Schnebelen
  • Friday, June 10 - Keith Sykes
  • Friday, June 17 - The Stiff Riffs

The free downtown concert series will be outdoors at the Common Pleas Courthouse Gazebo at Lorimier and Broadway.

The fall series will begin on Friday, August 12.

