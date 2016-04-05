Amish Country Tour deadline moved up a week

The registration deadline for the Rend Lake College's Amish Country Tour has been moved up a week.

Those interested in the tour must pre-register by Tuesday, April 26.

On Tuesday, May 10, the bus will depart at 7:30 a.m. from the Historic Schoolhouse on the Ina campus and will return at 6 p.m.

The same bus will also stop in Mount Vernon at 8 a.m. at the RLC MarketPlace for pick-up and will return at 5:30 p.m.

The cost of the trip is $89, which includes transportation, lunch, gratuities and tour fees.

The day trip will begin with a short drive to Arthur, Illinois, where participants will be able to sightsee and shop downtown before going on a guided tour of the countryside to see several Amish businesses and homes.

A home-cooked lunch on an Amish farm will be held before participants will tour the farm itself.

The lunch will consist of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, fresh vegetables, bread, jam, noodles and pie.

There also will be a chance to stop at the Amish-owned and operated store Beachy's Bulk Foods during the trip.

To register for the trip or receive more information, contact RLC's Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, ext. 1714, or at this website.

