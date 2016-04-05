McCracken Co. Public Schools awarded $1.1 million in grants for after school programs

The Kentucky Department of Education awarded McCracken County Public Schools (MCPS) more than $1.1 million over five years for before and after school programs at Reidland Middle and Heath Middle schools.

The grant program at Heath Middle School (HMS) will be a new program in the fall funded by $675,000 over five years for staff costs, equipment and supplies. The grant program at Reidland Middle School (RMS) is a continuation of the after school program with $490,000 over the next five years.

The McCracken County Cooperative Extension/4-H office is the Co-Applicant for the two programs and helped develop the services offered by the school and roughly 15 community partners.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants are federal grants awarded and are managed at the state level. They are the largest grants awarded by the Kentucky Department of Education.

The 21st CCLCs goal is to enhance the academic, social and physical fitness attainment of all students and families, with services ranging from tutoring and homework help, to running clubs and digital photography workshops.

The two grants awarded this year bring the total number of 21st Century programs in MCPS to six:

Reidland Intermediate School

RMS

Heath Elementary School

HMS

Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School

McCracken County High School.

The McCracken County Cooperative Extension office and the West Kentucky Community & Technical College serve as vital partners with all six programs.

