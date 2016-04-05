Man dies after Calloway Co. house fire

A man has died after a house fire in Calloway County, Kentucky on Tuesday, April 5.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, at around 3:20 a.m., firefighters and deputies responded to a house fire at 5955 Pottertown Road.

Deputies say they found Joseph C. Ballard's home fully engulfed.

They say Joseph Ballard was found dead in the home after the fire was extinguished.

According to deputies, another man, Jeff Ballard, was found outside the home. He was taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

