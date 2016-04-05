'Molly's Law' unanimously passes IL House Judiciary Civil Law committee

Friends and family of an Southern Illinois University student who died of a gunshot wound plan to mark the one-year anniversary of her death.

The four-year-old case of the death of Molly Young continued today Saturday, Feb. 20 as lawmakers announced a new bill dedicated to the young woman’s death.

It is a case that continues to make headlines not only here in the Heartland, but across the nation. What exactly happened to Molly Young? Did she take her own life, or was she murdered? The I-team digs deeper, and gets reaction from all sides.

It is a case that continues to make headlines not only here at home, but across the nation. What exactly happened to Molly Young? Did she take her own life, or was she murdered?

As the family of Molly Young awaits word from the special prosecutor assigned to the Southern Illinois woman's death investigation, they are now taking legal matters into their own hands.

State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) received unanimous support from the House Judiciary Civil Law committee in Springfield on Tuesday, April 5 for a measure aimed at increasing the statute of limitations for filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Bryant, who introduced “Molly’s Law” in February, thanked Molly’s father, Larry Young, for testifying before the committee today.

“Today is an important day for Mr. Young, and for the entire Justice for Molly movement,” Bryant said. “I want to thank Larry for traveling to Springfield to testify alongside other supporters of Justice for Molly to help pass HB 6083 out of committee. I will continue working with Larry and my colleagues in the House to pass this bill over to the Senate and ultimately gain the Governor’s signature.”

Young spoke before the committee of his four-year effort to build "Justice for Molly" into a globally recognized movement. He also urged further work on laws to strengthen the Freedom of Information Act to help families in situations like the one he and his family faced.

“I want to thank Rep. Bryant for helping my family and the supporters of "Justice for Molly" fix a flaw in the wrongful death lawsuit statute,” Young told the committee. “Delays, obstructions, and road blocks in the law caused the clock for wrongful death lawsuits to run out on my family, and the subject of our wrongful death lawsuit has never faced the court system, even though substantial evidence exists that a wrongful death occurred in Molly’s case.”

In March 2012, Molly Young, 21 at the time, was found unresponsive in her boyfriend's Carbondale apartment. She later died from a gunshot wound to the head.

As amended, HB 6083 will extend the statute of limitations for wrongful death cases to five years, instead of two as is the current law.

During the hearing on Tuesday, both Bryant and Young urged members of the committee to help to pass another bill, HB 4715, which makes significant changes to the Freedom of Information Act.

Having passed the committee unanimously, HB 6083 will now head to the House floor for consideration.

