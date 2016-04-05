Three Rivers Breaks Ground On Libla Family Sports Complex

Three Rivers College commemorated the start of construction on a new gymnasium on April 1st on the college's Poplar Bluff Campus.

The 3,000 seat, 60,000 square foot Libla Family Sports Complex will be the new home of the Raiders and lady Raiders basketball teams replacing the Bess Activity Center.

"Three Rivers has been a major part of the lives of so man people in this area, including my own, reaching out and bringing college courses and workforce training to our community," said Doug Libla, State Senator for District 2, and one of the major donors to the new gymnasium. "My brothers David, and our family members, are proud to have been part of the team effort that has made this building a reality.

"In my almost 50 years with Three Rivers, I've seen a lot of things happen, but I've never felt better about the college than I do right now," said Coach Gene Bess. "It's a great moment for our community and our college to have such a fine sports venue for the Raiders."

The new facility will incorporate training and locker room facilities for the Raiders and Lady raiders, office space, and a Three Rivers Athletics Hall of Fame.

"We appreciate all the people from across our community who came together to make this project possible, " said Three Rivers College President Dr. Wesley Payne. "Today marks a turning point, the next step in the development of our institution. In Many ways, this facility will become the face of Three Rivers to our community."

The Sports Complex will cost an estimated $10.5 million. Over $5.5 million in private funds will be used toward the construction of the new facility.

