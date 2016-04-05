Paducah Fire Dept. offers 'Firefighter for a Day' program

The Paducah Fire Department is offering citizens a chance to step into the gear of a firefighter.

The "Firefighter for a Day" program is a free class offered to anyone over the age of 18.

"It’s basically an inside view of our operations," Jeff Montgomery, Assistant Fire Chief of the Paducah Fire Department, said. "This program is designed to teach citizens about the many jobs the department does on a daily basis,"

The program combines classroom instructions, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Participants will get a lesson in the history of fire departments. They will also get an up close look at some of the tools firefighters are trained to use.

"We hope that it will give the participants a better understanding of the kinds of obstacles that firefighters face while providing us the opportunity to engage with our community members,” Montgomery said.

The program will be held Friday, April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the fire training center on North 6th Street.

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 25 and registration is limited to 15 people.

