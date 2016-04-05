'Operation #SalukiVoice' to champion a safer campus

The Carbondale Police Department says a suspect involved with a shooting that happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 is also connected to a deadly shooting that happened two days earlier at a party in Carbondale.

The City of Carbondale Police Department responded to reports of gunshots fired around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 3.

Many students on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale say they are fearful after a string of violent incidents that all began on Easter morning.

Two men facing charges in connection with a deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Carbondale appeared in court on Thursday, April 28.

2 suspects to go on trial for deadly shooting in Carbondale Easter shooting

A southern Illinois college student has launched a campaign to make his university a safer place following several recent acts of violence near campus.

“Operation #SalukiVoice” has been launched by senior Alex Corn at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

“In the wake of the recent violence, I decided I wanted to work and try to make the SIU community a safer learning environment,” Corn wrote in a statement.



Students say they’re concerned about recent acts of violence sparked close to the campus of SIUC.



An off-campus shooting incident Easter Sunday left an uninvolved, local musician dead and one other injured.

Another shooting incident two days later wounded one man at an apartment complex where hundreds of students live.



One man was stabbed during an off campus fight over personal property.



Police say 11 gunshots rang out on Sunday, April 3.

Corn wants students and administrators to come together to work on a plan that will make his school more safe.

Over the course of the next few days, Corn will be collecting hand written letters from students in front of SIUC’s Morris Library. Letters will address students concerns about safety and to bring new ideas on how to address them.

Corn has already spoken with at least 400 student and passed out fliers about his campaign. He said he’s received positive feedback from both staff and students.

“I have full support from the acting Dean of Students who has told me he will assist in any way including organizing a meeting with my team and anyone in the administration we wish to talk to once we conclude collecting the letters,” Corn wrote in a statement.

Corn hopes the brainstorm will help create positive change to on campus policy regarding safety.

