1 lane of US 641 open after fire near Marshall Co. High School

One lane of US 641 between Benton and Draffenville is now open after a fire near Marshall County High School on Tuesday afternoon, April 5.

According to the Marshall County 911 dispatch, it was blocked between the intersection of US 68 and KY 58 due to a structure fire.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, one lane of traffic is open with alternating flow. They say caution is required.

KYTC reports the location of the fire was along US 641 near the western entrance to the Marshall County High School Campus.

Drivers were asked to get around the fire using KY 58 and US 68.

Several fire departments were fighting the fire.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.