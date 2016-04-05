MO Senate approves panel to review University of Missouri rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - State senators have voted to create a commission to review the University of Missouri System's policies and administrative structure.

Lawmakers voted 28-2 Monday to form the panel, which will recommend changes by the end of the year.

Lawmakers have criticized how the school handled student protests over administrators' perceived indifference to racism at the Columbia campus.

Sen. Kurt Schaefer says the commission would help the school re-evaluate how its rules constrain its leaders. He says there will always be activism on college campuses, and the public needs to know administrators can react to it appropriately.

The Republican House speaker and the Senate president pro tem will appoint the commission members.

Sen. Jill Schupp said Democrats should have the opportunity to appoint members.

The measure now goes to the House.

