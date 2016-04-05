April 6 celebrity birthdays

Birthdays on this sixth day of April.

He's an actor who last summer shrank down to the size of a small insect in the movie Ant-Man. He's also had roles in The 40 Year Old Virgin and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Paul Rudd is 47 today.

He starred as Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. He's also had roles in Undercover Brother and Tim Burton's version of Batman. Billy Dee Williams is 79 today.

He's an actor best known as mailman Cliff Clavin on the sitcom Cheers. He's also voiced roles in several animated films including: Toy Story, Up, and Inside Out. John Ratzenberger is 69 today.

He's a legendary country music artist who's hits include: Okie From Muskogee, The Fighting Side of Me, Daddy Frank and many many more. He recently had to cancel a show in Cape Girardeau due to illness. Hope he's feeling better this morning as Merle Haggard celebrates his 79th birthday.

