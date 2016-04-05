FIRST ALERT: Rain, wind will affect your Wednesday

It is Wednesday, April 6, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Your Wednesday looks wet for the most part. Although the morning commute should be dry, by noon many of us will see the rain. The wind will also kick up today, with 15-25 mph winds coming from the south, enough to blow off your hat. FIRST ALERT: we’re still tracking frost for Saturday.

CLICK HERE for a look at the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Municipal elections: Missouri voters have spoken. We have all the latest election results from city council races to tax issues.

Speed bump for front-runners: Cruz and Sanders make decisive wins in Wisconsin. Now Campaign 2016 focuses on New York.

Going mobile: Carbondale joins Marion with its own app to connect you to city services through your smartphone.

Tour on hold: Janet Jackson delays tour, saying her plans for a family come first.



Bionic beak: An injured hawk gets a new wing on life after it's attacked by a dog, with a bionic beak.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.