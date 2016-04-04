Investigation lingers after stolen guns recovered - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Investigation lingers after stolen guns recovered

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, IL (KFVS) -

Police say an investigation is in the works after a number of assault rifles, long guns, and at least one pistol were stolen from a home in Zeigler on Friday, April 1.

Initial interviews convinced Ziegler Police to obtain a search warrant for a home on N. 10th Street in Herrin, Illinois, which was carried out on April 2.

Information obtained inside the home led authorities to find additional stolen guns in other parts of the county, but two of those originally reported missing remained unaccounted for as of Monday.

At least five law enforcement agencies and a heavily armed SWAT team showed up to the raid, part of which can be seen in security footage obtained by Heartland News.

Zeigler police Chief Ben Burkhamer said what was stolen raised red flags for law enforcement.

"With guns in particular, the concern is that the guns would be used in other crimes," Burkhamer said.

All of the stolen weapons were owned legally by the man in Ziegler who originally reported the theft, and as of Monday, two of the weapons remain unaccounted for.

Police say charges are yet to be filed.

Illinois State Police, Zeigler Police Department and Franklin County Authorities are handling the investigation.

