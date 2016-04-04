Work continues for new TRCC sports complex

A Heartland college is getting quite the upgrade to its athletic complex.

Work was underway on Monday, April 4 on the $10.5 million project at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff.

The roughly 60,000 square foot Libla Family Sports Complex will replace the Bess Activity Center as the home of the Raiders and Lady Raiders basketball teams.

Men's basketball Coach Gene Bess and the college's president Wesley Payne say it's all about providing the best experience for the students, as the next step in the school's continued growth.

"This is a wonderful addition and it's timely and I'm just excited about the future of this college," Coach Bess said.

"We have a long, rich history of our athletic programs and success in athletics and success for the student athlete, both in the classroom and on the field," Dr. Payne said.

He said private donations cover most of the cost; with about $2.5 million from the government to pay for a safe room at the complex.

They're grateful for the support of the communities they serve, he continued.

