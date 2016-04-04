Box Office: ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ suffers sharp decline but stays number 1; ‘God’s Not Dead 2’ flops

After opening to a record breaking $166 million last weekend, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice suffered the fifth largest second weekend drop for a film that grossed over $100 million.

The film managed to take in $51.3 million over the weekend, beating out all competition and nearing the $680 million mark for worldwide gross.

Warner Brothers estimates the film must gross at least $800 million worldwide to break even on the costly production.

In second for another week is Zootopia, with an impressive $19.3 million, bringing its total domestic gross to $275.9 million over five weeks.

The Disney film took over as the highest grossing film worldwide for 2016, with a current gross of $787.6 million, beating out Deadpool ($754.4 million).

In third is last week’s new release My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, with a weekend take of $11.2 million.

The Universal-produced sequel enjoyed a small drop of 37.7 percent as it sits as the only romantic comedy in current wide release.

The largest opening wide release of the weekend God’s Not Dead 2 opened well below its predecessor, bringing in a disappointing $7.6 million.

Many experts believe the large influx of Christian films over the last few months may have led to an underwhelming box office performance for this indie religious flick.

Miracles from Heaven, the Sony produced religious drama, came in fifth place with a $7.2 million take in its third week of release.

The $13 million film has proven a hit for Sony, as it crossed $46.8 million in domestic gross this weekend.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant took in $5.7 million for its third weekend in release for a sixth place finish.

The third film in the series has made half as much in the same time period as the first film did in 2014.

10 Cloverfield Lane finished in seventh this weekend, with a total gross of $4.5 million.

In eighth place is the horror/comedy spoof Meet the Blacks, with a $4 million finish in its first weekend of wide release.

The film was produce by indie film company Freestyle and was only released in 1,000 theaters.

Moving into wide release in its fourth weekend is release is the Gavin Hood (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) directed action/thriller Eye in the Sky with a gross of $3.9 million.

The film is notable for being the last release for deceased actor Alan Rickman, who died in January at the age of 69.

Finishing out the top releases of the weekend is Deadpool, with a weekend take of $3.4 million, bringing its total domestic gross to $355 million.

Here is a list of the top ten films and their grosses for the weekend of April 1, 2016 provided by Box Office Mojo:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice $51,335,254 Zootopia $19,325,291 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 $11,218,055 God’s Not Dead 2 $7,623,662 Miracles from Heaven $7,255,566 The Divergent Series: Allegiant $5,763,227 10 Cloverfield Lane $4,564,126 Meet the Blacks $4,055,940 Eye in the Sky $3,961,556 Deadpool $3,456,595

The second week of April features a number of new films looking to knock Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice from atop the box office throne.

Hardcore Henry is a film that takes place completely from the first-person perspective of the newly resurrected Henry, as he must save his wife from a warlord with a plan to bio-engineer soldiers.

Melissa McCarthy stars in The Boss as an industry titan, returning from prison ready to re-brand herself as America’s sweetheart, but not everyone she hurt is so quick to forgive and forget.

The horror flick Before I Wake finds a young couple struggling with their recently adopted orphan, whose dreams and nightmares manifest physically as he sleeps.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.