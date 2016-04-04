Sales tax increase in Madison Co., MO to fund new courthouse fails

Voters decided overwhelmingly to not pass a half-cent tax in Madison County that would have funded a new courthouse.

Around 1,383 voters, or 76 percent, voted "no" on the sales tax; 431 voted "yes."

County Commissioner Bob Mooney said the 116-year-old building does not meet the standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and there is not enough room to house all county offices within the courthouse.

Mooney said they also need to upgrade the building’s heating and air conditioning unit.

“We are building this building not for tomorrow but for the next 100 years,” Mooney said. “Interest rates are very affordable, construction costs will just continue to rise, now I think is the time to do it.”

Mooney said it’s cheaper to build a new courthouse, than to bring the old one up to code, which would total about $6 million.

“We don’t want to have a problem like some counties where they have come in, the U.S. Justice System comes in and says, ‘fix your building.’ It will cost more than passing the tax and building a new one."

Mooney said there are no plans to demolish the 116-year-old building.

If the resolution had passed, county leaders planned to use the old building for record space and turn it into a historical museum.

