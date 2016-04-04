Life Hacks: Plant water

This life hack is a simple tip for you and your garden and it can also help keep you from wasting water.

So, next time you cook come vegetables...maybe your boiling some green beans on the stove. But wait a second, you don’t have to throw out that water or dump it down the drain.

Just grab your normal watering pail and store the water that you've boiled your vegetables in inside your watering pail.

The time you go to water your garden, you can have water that is rich in nutrients and better for your plants.

