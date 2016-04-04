2 charged with firearm, battery charges in Carterville, IL

Carterville and Crainville police officers responded to 701 Laclede St. after receiving a report of a battery with a firearm on Friday, April 1.

Officers arrived at the home around 4:25 p.m. Friday, and during the course of the investigation, located a stolen handgun, methamphetamine, numerous hypodermic syringes and drug paraphernalia.

Kyle D. Morgan, 22, and Ashlee S. Adams, 20, both of Carterville, were taken into custody.

Morgan was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault and battery.

Adams was charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Both Morgan and Adams were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries and did not require medical treatment.

