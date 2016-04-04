Cape Bible Chapel to host 'Songs Against Slavery' event

Help Songs Against Slavery by joining them in the fight against sex trafficking in the U.S.

They raise awareness and funds through benefit concerts and partnerships with musicians.

On Thursday, April 28 from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. the Cape Bible Chapel will be hosting the their 22nd concert event.

The event will feature Cape Girardeau Native, Ryan Corn, who recently made his home in Nashville, Tenn. to continue in his music career.

Opening for Ryan will be Adelaide who writes and performs songs that challenge, inspire and encourage your mind and soul.

This night will also include an awareness portion in which concert attendees will learn more about what sex trafficking looks like in Missouri.

There are at least 100,000 children trafficked in the United States every year, with the average age being 13 years old.

Around 365 calls were made to the National Human Trafficking Hotline from Missouri in 2015 while countless others were unable to make a call for help.

A portion of the funds from the evening will benefit The Covering House, a nonprofit that provides refuge and restoration, for sexually exploited and trafficked children and teens, providing safety, dignity, and freedom utilizing top level staffing and oversight.

Feel free to visit http://thecoveringhouse.org to learn more.

And visit www.songsagainstslavery.org for more information or tickets to this event $10 for students and $15 for the general public.

They also can be purchased at the door.

