Free art exhibit in Carbondale features artists to present in conference

The exhibit currently on view at Carbondale Community Art's gallery at 304 entitled TEACHERS / DOERS provides a glimpse into the studio practice of artists presenting at this year's Southern Illinois Arts Education Conference, on April 8 on the SIU Carbondale Campus.

The TEACHERS / DOERS exhibit includes works by conference keynote speaker and book artist Joanne Kluba, ceramic sculptor Pattie Chalmers, blacksmith Addison de Lisle, 2-D artists Michael Faris and Merry Lanker, small metals artists Sun Kyoung Kim and Molly Alter and glass artists Nadine Saylor and Rebecca Szparagowski.

A free, public reception will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at CCA'S artspace, 304.

CCA’s 304 is located at 304 W Walnut Street in downtown Carbondale.

Free parking is available in the lots off of S University Ave between W Monroe St. and W. Walnut. St.

