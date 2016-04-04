Students feel unsafe after a spike of violence in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department says a suspect involved with a shooting that happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 is also connected to a deadly shooting that happened two days earlier at a party in Carbondale.

The City of Carbondale Police Department responded to reports of gunshots fired around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 3.

Two men facing charges in connection with a deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Carbondale appeared in court on Thursday, April 28.

2 suspects to go on trial for deadly shooting in Carbondale Easter shooting

The family of a Carbondale musician killed during an Easter morning shooting say he will be remembered as a hero.

Many students on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale say they are fearful after a string of violent incidents that all began on Easter morning.

Timothy Beaty, 41, was shot and killed during a house party early Easter morning, while trying to save other innocent bystanders. Another individual was also injured in the shooting. Three suspects are currently in custody on charges in connection with the shooting.

Police are still looking for Daniel Holmes, 21, of Carbondale, who is a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, April 29 at the Evolve apartments. He is also wanted in connection with the Easter morning shooting. A nationwide warrant has been issued, with bond set at $750,000.

Police arrested Timothy Walker after he reportedly fired at least 11 shots early Sunday, April 3. They were able to locate Walker, who was still armed with a handgun, and take him into custody. No injuries were reported.

And police are also searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3. The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale

With this recent string of violence, many SIUC students believe there is reason for alarm.

"We have people get beat up from time to time," SIUC senior John Potts said. "That happens. People get drunk, but I mean, resorting to gun violence. That's really shocking."

Most students expressed the same concerns. Many of them have decided to take extra precautions around town.

Some make sure to travel in groups, use lighted paths around campus and text one another to make sure they are safe.

Many said they are shocked this could happen in a place they felt was so secure.

"I'm definitely walking in groups," said junior Dylan Mathis "I'm not going out alone. It's just not a good idea around here."

"I'm using the buddy system every time I go out," senior Grant Pollock said.

"I definitely won't be going out late at night unless I know there's a lot of security," another student said.

One student found himself too close for comfort on Sunday, April 3, when gunshots went off in his apartment building.

"Knowing about all the stuff that's been going on in recently in Carbondale - all I could think was about my safety and the safety of those who live with me," Lucas Aquino said.

"It kinda makes us rushed. At least, how I felt was - oh, I just really want to get these years done so I can move out and be in a safe place," Aquino said.

When students were asked if they felt the violence was going to decrease, many said they believed it wouldn't.

Some students cited warmer weather on the way and holidays as some of the reasons.

Other students said they have faith the police will step in to get the situation under control.

