SEMO pitcher earns multiple honors

SEMO Redhawks right-handed pitcher Clay Chandler has been named the Adidas OVC Pitcher of the Week, as well as one of Louisville Slugger's National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

This is the third OVC honor received by a Redhawk and the second time receiving national recognition for Chandler this season.

Chandler pitched a complete game shutout, Saturday, April 2 against SIUE, striking out 11 batters, allowing one walk and only four hits.

His 1.61 ERA ranks second in the OVC behind his teammate Joey Lucchesi 1.29 ERA. Chandler is holding hitters to a .162 batting average which is best in the OVC.

The junior from La Center, Kentucky, sits at 4-0 in seven starts this season, striking out 54 batters in 50 innings.

