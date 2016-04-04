Volunteer drives 250K miles for disabled veterans

A retired U.S. Army veteran has spent the past 10 years driving disabled veterans to and from the Marion, Illinois Veterans Affair's hospital.



Chuck Schryer served in the Army's 173rd Airborne and three years overseas during the Vietnam War. The retired high-rise window washer spends his free time serving disabled veterans like himself.



Schryer said he suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and receives care from the Marion VA. He said he wanted to make sure other veterans like himself can receive care.



“It’s been hectic at times,” Schryer said.

Schryer helped found Chapter 80 of the non-profit group Disabled American Veterans Charity, that serves veterans in the 29 counties in southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

Chapter 80 started by fundraising for one van and has grown to own and operate 11 vans.

“For the veterans. I figure if we don’t take care of one another, no one else will take care of us,” Schryer said.

The DAV brings 125 veterans to and from the Marion VA each month. Schryer has driven more than 250,000 miles over the past 10 years.

“You hear a lot of stories from the vets when you’re in there… It’s an honor to do,” Schryer said.

The DAV serving the Marion VA is in need of volunteers. Anyone with a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance can volunteer. If you’re interested you can call the Marion VA Hospital at 618-997-5311 and ask for volunteer services.

