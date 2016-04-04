Sheriff: Woman injured, dog killed during home invasion

The Franklin County sheriff says a woman and her child were home when two people broke in on Saturday night, April 2.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, it happened just before 10 p.m. in the Freeman Spur area near the Franklin-Williamson County line.

He said two masked suspects forced their way into the home.

Sheriff Jones said they had at least one handgun.

He said the woman was hit by one of the suspects as she was forced at gunpoint to lie face down on the floor with her child.

According to the sheriff, the woman had minor injuries and the child was unharmed.

He said the suspects left after shooting and killing the owner's dog.

The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Illinois State Police crime scene services, as well as Herrin police.

Authorities are asking for anyone who saw anyone or anything of a suspicious nature that evening to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

