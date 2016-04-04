McCracken Co. deputies looking for man, woman accused of trying to use credit cards from stolen wallet

A man and woman are accused of taking a wallet from a car at McCracken County gas station and then trying to use the cards inside at several gas pumps.

The woman is described as having a thin build with black hair, wearing a sweatshirt with MW soccer on the front and the number 22 on the back.

The man is described as white, medium build, with black hair and wearing black jeans. He had a zip-up hoodie jacket with some type of emblem on the front, left shoulder and a ball cap.

According to McCracken County deputies, on March 26, a man from Joppa, Ill. stopped at the Lone Oak Hucks gas station on Lone Oak Road to get fuel.

While he was inside the business, a woman allegedly got into his vehicle and allegedly took his wallet.

Deputies say the woman then returned to her car and allegedly gave it to a man. They say the man allegedly tried to use several of the credit cards from the wallet at the gas pumps.

The woman then allegedly threw the wallet into the trash.

Deputies say the man and woman were in a red Pontiac Sunfire with peeling paint on the hood.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 444-4719, or contact Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

