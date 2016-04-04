New Releases: ‘The Boss,’ ‘Hardcore Henry,’ and ‘Before I Wake’

The second weekend of April brings three new wide releases, all hoping to take away the first place crown belonging to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The largest release of the week belongs to the Universal produced comedy The Boss.

When a titan of industry is released from prison after she’s caught for insider trading, she is determined to make herself America’s newest sweetheart.

Although those she has wronged are not so quick to forgive the brash and brutal former billionaire.

Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell, Peter Dinklage, Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal and Kathy Bates star in this comedy from writer/director and Melissa McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone (Tammy).

The Boss is rated R for sexual content, language and brief drug use. The film has a running time of 99 minutes.

Indie production company STX Entertainment is taking a stab at the experimental with the completely first-person Hardcore Henry.

Audiences are placed into the role of Henry as he fights to regain his memory and the woman he believes to be his wife from a powerful warlord and his army of super soldiers.

The film opened well at film festivals early in the year, with many praising the creative use of point-of-view filming and crazy video game inspired action sequences.

Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky, Haley Bennett and Tim Roth star in this action packed thriller from first time director/writer Ilya Naishuller.

Hardcore Henry is rated R for non-stop bloody brutal violence and mayhem, language throughout, sexual content/nudity and drug use. The film has a running time of 96 minutes.

The director of the cult favorite horror film Oculus returns with another horrifying film with Before I Wake.

A loving couple decide to take in a sweet eight-year-old boy. Unbeknownst to them, when the child falls asleep, his dreams manifest themselves.

At once delightful and incredible, then horrifying and deadly, the couple must take it upon themselves to uncover the truth behind the boy’s affliction and save their family.

Jacob Tremblay, Thomas Jane,and Kate Bosworth star in this supernatural thriller from distributor Relativity.

Before I Wake is rated PG-13 for violent content and terror including disturbing images. The film has a running time of 97 minutes.

In limited release is the newest film from the celebrated Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club, Wild).

In Demolition, a successful investment banker struggles with losing his wife in a tragic car crash.

He finds a coping tactic in sending complaint letters into a vending machine company, where he finds solace in a fellow struggling soul who is determined to fix both of their lives.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Naomi Watts, Heater Lind, Chris Cooper and Judah Lewis star in this dramatic tale of breaking down the past to rebuild the future.

Demolition is rated R for language, some sexual references, drug use and disturbing behavior, with a run time of 100 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

The Boss 3,200+

Hardcore Henry 3,000

Before I Wake 1,000+

Demolition 550



The weekend of April 15 brings four new wide releases to the domestic market.

The long awaited live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book hits theaters with an all-star cast and was directed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau.

Barbershop: The Next Cut reunites Calvin and the rest of the crew as they must team up with the newest addition to the shop, to not only save it, but the whole neighborhood.

In the star packed crime drama, The Criminal, the memories and skills of a deceased CIA agent are implanted into the head of a dangerous convict.

After witnessing a grisly murder, a punk rock band is forced into a terrible fight for survival against a group of maniacal skinheads in the horror flick Green Room.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.