Cape Girardeau County voters head to the polls for use tax, school board issues

Voters in Cape Girardeau and Jackson turned out on Tuesday and decided on a new use tax for out-of-state purchases.

Voters decide on Cape Girardeau, Jackson use tax

Cape Girardeau County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday.

Some of the big issues facing voters: a local use tax in Jackson and Cape Girardeau, several city council/ alderman positions, and a Meadow Heights R-II school board proposition.

Here's a look at issues you'll see on the ballot.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.

If you aren't sure where you vote, click here.

