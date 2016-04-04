Marion high school student wins Congressional Art Competition

Illinois Rep. Mike Bost released the name of the winner of the 2016 Congressional Art Competition, Marion High School student Carrie Thompson.

Her entry, “Sunset Sovereignty", selected by an independent panel of local judges, will hang in the Cannon Tunnel in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.

“We had an impressive 53 pieces of artwork that were submitted by high school students from ten different schools in southern Illinois,” Rep. Bost said. “Each talented student submitted their own vision of the best that southern Illinois offers; and they were amazing. We commend each student for their participation and for letting Southern Illinois’ talent really shine.”

To see all 53 entries, go to Rep. Bost’s Facebook page by clicking here.

