Student with autism twists balloons to raise money for dream trip

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
