IL community leaders urge state reps. to support HR 922

On Monday morning at 10, some community leaders held a press conference to urge their state representatives to support HR 922, the Responsible Budget Resolution.

According to the Responsible Budget Coalition, it states HR 922 declares support for a budget that chooses revenue, not cuts, to invest in children, families, communities, and small businesses of Southern Illinois.

"It's a statement of intention," Rev. Bill Sasso of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship said. "It's not a bill that funds things or creates taxes, but what it does is that it states a public commitment on a part of a legislator, especially those legislators who vote for it, their public commitment to maintain public services at a responsible level as opposed to cutting them further."

Sasso says part of what this resolution states is looking at different possible revenue sources "and identify those within our judgment as a legislator are most appropriate."

The nine month budget impasse has impacted several services, jobs and higher education programs in the southern Illinois area.

Regional Director for Addus HomeCare, Shelly Ebbert says this budget stalemate is heartbreaking.

"We want Illinois to be a place where people want to live and people can afford to live, where people can afford to retire, where can people can be assured that in some sense that their best interests are being looked out for," Ebbert said. "What's happening now with this budget impasse is that we're letting systems and supports for better or for worse go down the drain and we can't afford it as a state and we can't afford it as caring individuals to let services just disappear."

Ebbert says with HR 922, it could open up revenue streams.

"We've got a mandate for a balanced budget, we know that there are services out there," she said. "We need the revenue to help support those and there's a variety ways to increase the revenue and this House Resolution 922 is a step in the right direction."

The press conference is held two days before a hearing on HR 922, which will be held in the House Subcommittee on Finance in Springfield.

Sasso says this is the first process that consists of multiple reviews.

Representative Bradley is the chairman of the subcommittee.

