Business theft under investigation in Calloway Co.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A large theft is under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at McKeel Equipment located on US 641 south.

A trailer, a truck and a zero turn lawn mower were taken from the business.

Anyone with any information regarding this theft is asked to contact their local law enforcement. 

