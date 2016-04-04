Business theft under investigation in Calloway Co.

A large theft is under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at McKeel Equipment located on US 641 south.

A trailer, a truck and a zero turn lawn mower were taken from the business.

Anyone with any information regarding this theft is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

