Man shoots himself while practicing loading gun

A Kennett resident is recovering after shooting himself while practicing with his gun.

According to the Kennett Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vine Street.

An investigation showed, the victim was practicing loading and unloading his gun when it accidentally went off.

The man suffered injuries to both of his legs.

Police say the victim was flown to a hospital in Jonesboro, Ark.

No word yet on his current condition.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.