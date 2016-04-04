April 5 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some April 5 birthdays.

He's a four-star general who was Secretary of State under George W. Bush. He famously broke from the Republican party to endorse Barack Obama in 2008. Colin Powell is 79 today.

He's a former professional wrestler who became an actor and fitness instructor. Diamond Dallas Page is 60 today.

She's a Swedish singer who was a member of the group ABBA. You heard her vocals on such hits as Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me and The Name of the Game. Agnetha Foltskog is 66 today.

He's a rapper and music producer who had one of the biggest hits of 2013. His song Happy was used in the movie Despicable Me 2. Pharrell Williams is 43 today.

