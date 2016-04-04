FIRST ALERT: Breezy but mostly sunny Monday on tap

It is Monday, April 4, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Some areas in the Heartland could see a sprinkle of rain this morning. Otherwise, expect a cloudy but warmer start to Monday. When you walk out the door today, temperatures will be in the 50s. By the afternoon, the clouds should move out for a clear and mostly sunny day. It will remain breezy today, though. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking possible frost for tomorrow morning.

Making Headlines:

Stabbing investigation: Carbondale Police are investigating a stabbing at Carbondale Towers, an apartment complex near SIUC. Police have not identified the suspect or victim.

Shots fired: An arrest has been made after police say numerous shots were fired on East Hester Street in Carbondale. Police report at least 11 rounds were fired Sunday morning.

Fatal shooting: A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis late Sunday night. The man was shot while inside a car with Illinois license plates just before midnight.

Train derailment: Amtrak said its trains will run as regularly scheduled Monday, as federal officials investigate the deadly derailment outside Philadelphia. The incident happened when the train hit a piece of equipment that was on the track.

