Carbondale police investigating Sunday night stabbing

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened just after 10:30 p.m. at Carbondale Towers, an apartment complex on Mill Street near SIUC.

An investigation showed, the victim and an acquaintance got in a fight over personal property.

During the fight, the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation ongoing.

The investigation remains ongoing and KFVS12 will provide more details as they become available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.