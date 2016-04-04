Murphysboro man killed in motorcycle crash

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, March 3.

According to the sheriff's department, 49-year-old William Alexander was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Route 149 near Spillway Rd.

Alexander lost control of his motorcycle and drove off the road.

The sheriff's department says he was thrown from him motorcycle and suffered severe injuries.

According to the Jackson County Coroner, Alexander died at the scene from his injuries.

